Advertisement

Harold Bornstein, Trump’s former personal physician, dies at age 73

A gastroenterologist, Bornstein was Trump’s personal physician from 1980 to 2017, the New York...
A gastroenterologist, Bornstein was Trump’s personal physician from 1980 to 2017, the New York Times reported, having inherited Trump from his father, Dr. Jacob Bornstein.(Gray Media)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dr. Harold Bornstein, President Donald Trump’s former personal physician, died Friday at age 73, according to his obituary.

A cause of death was not given. He is survived by his wife and children.

A gastroenterologist, Bornstein was Trump’s personal physician from 1980 to 2017, the New York Times reported, having inherited Trump from his father, Dr. Jacob Bornstein.

During Trump’s first presidential campaign, Bornstein wrote a glowing letter that praised his health, saying “If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

The Times reported he later fell out of favor with Trump for disclosing that the president was taking medication for his hair.

Bornstein claimed that Trump’s associates took the president’s medical records in February 2017 in what he describes as a raid, two days after Bornstein made the disclosure about the hair medication.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks as the Senate...
McConnell releases statement on Senate schedule after House votes to impeach President Trump
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear signs executive order creating Unemployment One-Time Relief Payment Program
Gov. Beshear calls out social media posts by Jacob Clark
Gov. Beshear calls out those trying to impeach him
Two have been arrested in connection with a December 2020 missing person case.
2 Christian County men arrested in connection to a missing person case
“So one of those people that signed the petition is Jacob Clark. This is a video on Facebook...
We Ask, You Decide: Should Gov. Beshear be impeached?

Latest News

Wind gusts Thursday could reach up to 30 mph. More breezy conditions are expected for Friday...
Breezy and warm Thursday before a weekend cool down!
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2018 file photo, Nick Lyon, former director of the Michigan Department...
Ex-Michigan health chief charged with manslaughter in Flint
Passers-by walk past a business storefront with store closing and sale signs, Wednesday, Sept....
US unemployment claims jump to 965,000 as virus takes toll
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden