Kentucky State Police charge Logan County husband and wife with child sexual exploitation offenses

AUBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested 39-year-old Joshua Lewis and 43-year-old Dawn Lewis on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

The Lewis’ were arrested after the KSP Electronic Crime Branch discovered the couple sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Joshua Lewis is currently charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and twenty counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

Dawn Lewis is currently charged with twenty-six counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

They were taken to the Logan County Detention Center.

Mugshots are not currently available.

