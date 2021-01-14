Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s office need help finding missing person
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Robert Trent Nantz.
Nantz is 29 years old in Greenville, Kentucky.
According to a Facebook post from Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s office, Nantz did not return home from work, after leaving work around 4:45 a.m. in Cromwell, Kentucky.
Nantz was driving a four-door Chevrolet Tahoe with Kentucky friends of coal license plate.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Robert Trent Nantz, contact the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s office at 270-338-3345, or Muhlenberg County Central Dispatch at 270-338-2000.
