Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s office need help finding missing person

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Robert Trent Nantz.

Nantz is 29 years old in Greenville, Kentucky.

According to a Facebook post from Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s office, Nantz did not return home from work, after leaving work around 4:45 a.m. in Cromwell, Kentucky.

Nantz was driving a four-door Chevrolet Tahoe with Kentucky friends of coal license plate.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Robert Trent Nantz, contact the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s office at 270-338-3345, or Muhlenberg County Central Dispatch at 270-338-2000.

