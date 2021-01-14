Pandemic leads to rising need for senior care, positions at Bowling Green business

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hundreds of thousands of Americans are having to file for unemployment right now, but some industries are looking to hire including in-home caregiving.

Home Instead Bowling Green is looking to fill 40 permanent caregiver positions in the area.

They say the demand for home care continues to grow as more seniors isolate due to the pandemic.

“As far as the impact, it’s an increase in care needed daily because the seniors and clients are wanting to remain at home. And so that is increasing, we get calls every day, sign up new clients every day,” said Enjoli Marshall, Divisional Vice President of Home Instead Senior Care Bowling Green.

“I received a report yesterday of a client who was really, in a depressed state, just lonely and her caregiver has been coming out for probably two weeks now. Her whole demeanor has changed when we talk to her on the phone, she’s just happy, and her caregivers happy and they’ve created that bond in that trust, just in a matter of two weeks,” said Marshall.

To work at Home Instead you do not have to have any medical certifications and they do all their training in-house. Applicants interested in full-time or part-time positions can visit click here or call (270) 842-7540.

“All of those relationships from the office staff to caregivers to clients and their families, it truly is rewarding to be able to make a difference even in the middle of a pandemic,” said Marshall.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.