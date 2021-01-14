Some Kentucky teachers already vaccinated despite February’s scheduled rollout plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Some Kentucky teachers have already received COVID-19 vaccines despite the state’s rollout for school employees not scheduled to begin until February.

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) reported it is currently aware of at least six school districts that have offered vaccines to some school staff including Ballard County Public Schools, Taylor County Public Schools, Campbellsville Independent Schools, Bowling Green Independent District, Warren County Public Schools, and Christian County Schools. A KDE spokesperson could not confirm how many employees had been vaccinated.

In a KDE superintendent’s webcast Tuesday, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack revealed some districts worked with local health departments to vaccinate school staff earlier than anticipated.

Teachers in Kentucky are included in the second phase of vaccination (1b), which is not expected to begin until early February.

“That had been our target and that went off the rails right away because we started having communities take their own independent actions and even entities that had no role in this project. They were doing it to try and be helpful,” Stack said. “Everyone here is trying to do the best they can to be helpful to their communities; I’m grateful for that, I appreciate the spirit of community. But it makes it impossible to execute a program this complex.”

Stack said he originally envisioned a rollout where school districts and pharmacies partnered to distribute vaccines. On Tuesday, however, he explained that every county in the state would now need their own custom program, which would take time to create.

Stack said the state is committed to giving all K-12 staff who want the vaccine and at least one opportunity to receive it by the end of February. School employees would receive a booster shot four weeks later.

