Trump Impeachment Reaction: “I don’t think it’s fair”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - President Donald Trump will go down in history as the first president to ever be impeached twice. With nearly only one week left in his presidency, Trump was impeached for “incitement of insurrection”. But not everyone agrees.

Brandon Fletcher says he doesn’t agree with what happened at the Capitol but says he doesn’t think it was entirely Trump supporters, says he hasn’t seen where Trump explicitly directed violence and doesn’t see how a fair trial could be conducted in the president’s final days in office.

“I don’t think it’s fair. For one, I don’t think even if they did find something on him. I don’t think that we could really have a fair trial with the time we got left. You know, I think it’s been a terrible time since he’s been in office. I don’t think they really gave him a fair chance at all. You know I think it’s a witch hunt. But you know, there are two sides to the story, but as far as the impeachment. Now, I don’t think that there should be a second impeachment, there shouldn’t have been the first one,” said Fletcher.

Fletcher says he never heard the President explicitly ask his supporters to incite violence, and says he believes other bad actors were involved.

“I heard him say, we’re gonna march to the Capitol. And I think he said, we’re going to march peacefully to the Capitol--And I didn’t see, but I heard that a lot of people there was part of Antifa. And they had, you know, they had roped in their backpacks because they were going to climb the walls. You know, I kind of do think the president kind of got all these people riled up, you know, got them angry--99% of them are Trump supporters. And then you had a few that were part of Antifa to try to make it look even worse on him. I kind of think he fell into the democrat trap myself,” said Fletcher.

Fletcher says although he is a Trump supporter, he says he is going to give Biden a fair chance.

“A lot of people think it was rigged, a lot don’t think it was rigged. You know, I’m personally I’m a Trump man. But, you know, I, I don’t think it’s gonna be as bad as what people think it is. You know, I don’t think Joe Biden is as far left as the rest is, like Nancy and all those people,” said Fletcher. “I think Biden’s kind of moderate, you know, I think Biden if he’s able to do it, I don’t think he’ll be as bad as people think. But then again, who knows?”

