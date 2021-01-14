Two arrested on drug charges in Glasgow during a traffic stop

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop, Monday, on Happy Valley Road that led to two people being arrested on drug and drug related charges.

According to police, Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia were found inside the vehicle.

Scotty Eudy, 45 of Cave City Ky., was arrested and charged with Rear License Plate Not Illuminated, Failure To Produce Insurance Card, Failure Of Non-Owner To Maintain Req Insurance 1st Offense, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Etta Lutterman, 53 of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

