Vaccine demand greater than doses received at BRDHD

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department began vaccinations today for ages 70 and up. However, they have explained that they are not receiving as many doses as hoped for.

Overall, the demand for vaccines is much greater than the supply being sent to facilities. The Barren River District Health Department began vaccinations Thursday for ages 70 and up for phase 1b.

However, officials for the health department have explained that they are not receiving as many doses as hoped for, as all their appointments for people 70 and up filled up fairly quickly.

“When you receive a small amount of vaccine, that is some of the issues and then receiving 7,000 phone calls in a day, so that shows the demand,” said Matt Hunt, Public Health Director for Barren River District Health Department. “Unfortunately, when you receive 7,000 calls in a day’s time, those appointment slots fill up very quickly.”

According to the health department, they don’t know how many people to schedule for next week for that age group until they receive the vaccine shipment.

“We don’t know what we’re going to receive that for the next week, until each Friday or Saturday. And so what we’d like to be able to do at some point is to be able to schedule two and three weeks out. But this time, we don’t know if we’ll get a shipment, you know, each week. And so it’s on a week by week basis at this point,” said Hunt.

Meanwhile, Governor Andy Beshear reported that the state will begin a partnership with Kroger. The goal aims to increase vaccination distribution by setting up drive-thru vaccine centers in the state. More details are expected in a few weeks.

