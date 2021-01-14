VACCINE UPDATE: List of vaccine status based on area, facility

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 News has received the following information about the status of the vaccine in different areas and facilities. Each place is completing vaccinations at different paces.

Barren River District Health - Vaccines for phase 1b (70+) begin Thursday, but appointments already booked up. Do not call the health department. They will provide links to sign up for appointments when those additional slots and vaccines are made available next week pending vaccine availability. This includes Warren, Barren, Metcalfe, Hart, Logan, Butler, Simpson, Edmonson counties.

Other Health Departments:

Allen County - Adding people 70+ to a vaccine waitlist, but not in-house. Call (270) 239-7378 to be added to the list.

Monroe County - Not yet approved, and haven’t received vaccines for phase 1b.

Grayson County - 70+ people can be added to the waiting list you must call the office at (270) 259-3141. They believe they will be receiving enough doses of vaccine next week to vaccinate school staff that have agreed to be vaccinated. Following school staff, they will vaccinate seniors on the waiting list. All nursing homes have been vaccinated or are in the process of being vaccinated.

If any doses are left, we will contact those seniors on our waiting list—since they too are part of 1B.

Other facilities:

Med Center Health: Vaccinations are through appointments ONLY by texting ‘SENIOR’ to 270-796-3200, or by emailing vaccine@mchealth.net. Do not text multiple times as this will reset your place in line.

T.J. Samson: Currently vaccinating in phase 1a at this time.

Greenview TriStar: “We continue to offer the vaccine to our healthcare colleagues at TriStar Greenview as well as other healthcare workers as state allocations permit. Our priority remains on stabilizing the healthcare workforce so they can continue to provide ongoing healthcare services to our communities. As the vaccines become more widely available, we will continue to work in partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services and community partners to provide the vaccine to healthcare workers and our existing patients.”

Phase 1a: Long-term care facility residents/staff, ALF residents/staff, Healthcare personnel in clinical settings (inpatient, outpatient, dental, home-based)

Phase 1b: Persons ≥ 70 y/o, 1 st responders, K-12 school personnel

Phase 1c: Anyone age 60 or older; Anyone age 16 or older with CDC highest risk C19 conditions; All essential workers

