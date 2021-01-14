Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports more than 4000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, death toll surpasses 3,000

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Thursday afternoon on the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Beshear announced that the Kentucky National Guard would send around 270 members to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration. The governor said it was important to ensure a peaceful transition in light of the Jan. 6 protests.

Gov. Beshear reported 4,084 new cases of the virus Thursday. Warren County was among the counties with the highest new cases with 139.

The governor reported 51 deaths, raising the death toll to 3,042. Deaths included a 71-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man from Logan County, a 90-year-old woman and a 92-year-old man from Muhlenberg County, and a 79-year-old woman and a 90-year-old woman from Ohio County.

Gov. Beshear said the first round of vaccinations for K-12 educators would be complete by the week of Feb. 1.

The governor announced a partnership with Kroger to help with vaccines, with regional locations opening the week of Feb. 1 to administer vaccines to everyone through phase 1c. The state is working to establish a website and a phone hotline for people to find more information about when they can get a vaccine and how they can schedule an appointment. Those are expected to be up and running Jan. 28.

The planned vaccination phases are:

Phase 1a: Long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health care personnel

Phase 1b: First responders, Kentuckians age >= 70, K-12 school personnel

Phase 1c: Kentuckians age >= 60, anyone older than 16 with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highest-risk conditions for COVID-19, all essential workers

Phase 2: Age >= 40

Phase 3: Age >= 16

Phase 4: Children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for this age group (estimated to comprise 18% of Kentucky’s population)

Gov. Beshear reported 172,537 doses of the vaccine have been given in Kentucky to date.

