Woman earns GED after overcoming obstacles

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Accomplishing your goals never come easily but it’s not impossible.

For Keyona Jeffreys, the journey to earn her GED has been a long one.

“Back in 2007, I started trying to get my GED. I got pregnant at 15, and I dropped out of school at 16.”

Jeffreys just earned her GED from Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College.

“The driving force, I guess behind getting my GED would be number one, my children, I definitely wanted to do something to educate, to further my education so that we could provide them with a better life. I just kind of put the pedal to the metal, making it a priority, and not just something that I wanted, I made it a need and put that effort behind it, and yeah, finally, I finally accomplished it.”

But it was not only those obstacles Keyona had to face, she also had to deal with the loss of her mother.

“The hardest aspect of this whole deal is that I recently lost my mother to murder. Just this past year, in 2019, I ended up having a serious, serious medical issue. That was when I realized that time is really of the essence and you know, things don’t always wait on you, and if you want to make something happen, you have to be out there and make it happen. It’s not going to come to you.”

Those who know her best, say she now serves as their inspiration.

“I just do everything off of her. I just copy off of her and do everything I need to do to get my grades up and to make her proud of me,” says Kaleigh Jeffreys, Keyona’s daughter.

“I was proud of her because I know she was going to get her GED no matter what she was going through, and very proud of her that she got it,” says Kalajah Jeffreys, Keyona’s daughter.

Keyona sends a message to everyone, “never give up because you can accomplish anything that you set your mind to so you can accomplish it. You just got to set your mind to it.”

Jeffreys is currently facing one of the toughest battles, fighting for her life as she awaits a heart transplant.

Keyona now plans on enrolling next semester at SKYCTC to take nursing classes.

