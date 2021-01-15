A breezy day with clouds increasing before snow arrives!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a sunny day with very warm conditions and breezy winds, today will be different as we had rain overnight, clouds increasing once again, and snow by tonight!

Though in the daytime things will be dry, tonight will have snow impact the region which could amount around an inch in some spots! (WBKO)

Rain showers mixed with a few light snow showers are possible early Friday morning before sunrise, though skies will be clearing out around sunrise. Watch out for areas of black ice with temperatures near freezing and a light covering of water from last night’s rain. Temperatures will rise just after sunrise. Friday during most of the day looks to be quiet, though clouds will once again increase after a mostly sunny to partly cloudy start. Highs during the day will reach the mid-to-low 40s with another day of breezy southwest winds - though gusts could reach 35 mph possible.

By the afternoon, there is a potential for snow showers to develop along a strong line of winds. These snow showers could possibly impact traffic for Friday evening and overnight as not only would the breezy winds could cause reduced visibility, but the snow would come down fast enough to cause a quick dusting to an inch of snowfall possible. Scattered snow showers will continue into Saturday morning, and could bring light snowfall of a dusting to an inch possible with some localized places seeing up to two inches possible. Remember when driving in winter weather conditions, slow down and don’t hit the acceleration or brakes too hard.

Saturday will be a dreary day as skies will be variably cloudy with light snow showers early with on and off snow flurries through the day. Highs Saturday will only be in the mid-to-upper 30s with west and northwest winds between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Lingering snow flurries are possible heading into Sunday morning as Sunday will be another cool day with mostly cloudy skies. However, most of the day appears dry with calmer winds. We’re keeping an eye on the potential of light snow showers returning going into Sunday evening and overnight. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s and low-to-mid 40s.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will see skies clearing up during the day with cool temperatures and dry conditions. Tuesday will also be dry, but warmer with highs in the upper 40s with increasing clouds. Stray showers are possible Tuesday evening that will continue during the day on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be mild in the 40s and low 50s in this period under mostly cloudy skies.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and cooler. Scattered PM snow showers possible. High 46. Low 29. Winds SW at 16 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy. Breezy and cooler. Isolated snow showers possible. High 38. Low 32. Winds W at 12 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray snow flurries possible. High 41. Low 27. Winds W at 10 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 72 (2020)

Record Low Today: -3 (1964, 1893)

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Sunset: 4:53 p.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 16)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 57

Yesterday’s Low: 33

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.05″

Monthly Precip: 0.53″ (-1.08″)

Yearly Precip: 0.53″ (-1.08″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

