ACTION Inc mentoring nonprofit hosting open house January 26th

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO)- An open house for ACTION Inc. at Higgins Center for Nonprofits is happening this month.

ACTION Inc. is a non-profit providing free mentoring services to teenager in the Warren County area. They will be hosting a drive thru open house on January 26th from 5pm-7pm.

ACTION board members and volunteers will be distributing goodie bags including snacks, coupons, free meal vouchers, and ACTION gear.

They also say there will be a few *random* bags that will have gift cards!

Masks and social distancing required. The event is at the Higgins Center for Nonprofits: 958 Collett Ave Bowling Green, KY 42101

