Allen County reports 13 new COVID cases

Allen County Health Department(Allen County Health Department)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen Health Department reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Allen County now has had a total of 1,399 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Currently 1,240 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 140 Active Cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized and 19 Deaths.

Allen County is in the Red Zone for cases currently. The health department asks that you remain vigilant, wear a mask in public, maintain social distance, wash/sanitize hands frequently and cover coughs and sneezes. If you are sick, stay home from work, school, or other activities if having any COVID-19 symptoms, seek medical care, and they encourage testing for anyone who is symptomatic.

