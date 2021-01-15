Edmonson County Schools Superintendent reacts to arrest of former school teacher

(WBKO) -- An Edmonson County High School teacher is arrested, charged with attempted production of child pornography and attempted online enticement, and now he’s also out of a job.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 28-year-old William Oneal Lindsey of Brownsville was arrested at the high school.

According to the criminal complaint, on January 7, 2021, the defendant began an online conversation that was sexual in nature with a person he believed to be a minor. But officials say Lindsey was actually talking with an undercover officer with the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations.

Authorities say Lindsey agreed to be interviewed. During the interview, he admitted the person he met online he knew to be minor, that the conversation was sexual in nature and he asked for images. Authorities say he also said that he should not have engaged in the behavior because of the age of the person he was talking to and went on to say that he had communicated with numerous other girls on various platforms concerning sexually explicit topics and that he believed many of them were minors.

“There was an employee, former employee of the Edmonson County School District that was arrested by the Kentucky State Police. At this time, we had been told that there is no more information that shows any inappropriate activity with any of the students of our district,” says Brian Alexander, Edmonson County Schools Superintendent.

The superintendent also sends a message to students’ parents.

“It’s always important to know, what your, what your children are doing online.”

Alexander says they had no knowledge of the investigation.

“We were not notified of anything prior to authorities coming on the premises.”

“We work very hard to cause parents and students to have faith in our school system and our school district. We will continue to work hard to provide quality education for our students and Edmonson County,” says Alexander.

Both counts against Lindsey carry a fine of $250,000.

