Gatton Academy student named 2021 Regeneron Science Talent Search Scholar

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky student Jason Zhang has been named a 2021 Regeneron Science Talent Search Scholar.

The Regeneron Science Talent Search, founded and produced by Society for Science, is the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors.

“It is a great honor to be named as a 2021 Regeneron STS scholar,” Zhang stated. “From this competition, I gained valuable research skills, from reading what other scientists have done in my field, designing experiments to test a hypothesis, collecting data, and interpreting those data to support or reject my hypothesis. I will use the research skills I have learned from my research with WKU Department of Chemistry’s Dr. Yongming Deng as I continue pursuing research opportunities in college.”

Zhang’s research, “The Photocatalytic Single-Electron Oxidative Cyclopropanation of Ene-Ynamides with 2,6-Lutidine N-Oxide: Synthesis of Bicyclic Amides,” was mentored by Dr. Yongming Deng. Zhang explains that within the last 15 years, chemists have discovered an efficient way of using visible light like sunlight to provide the necessary energy to create new important compounds. In addition, the chemical reaction presented in his research synthesizes important biomolecules in a more sustainable way because it did not use toxic metals or polluting reagents like previous research methods.

Zhang (’21, Bowling Green HS) was one of 300 seniors in the nation to earn the recognition. The Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars were selected from 1,760 applicants based on their exceptional research skills, commitment to academics, innovative thinking and promise as scientists.

“Jason Zhang is a remarkable researcher and student who has demonstrated great persistence in this process. His recognition as a Regeneron Science Talent Search Scholar is a wonderful acknowledgement of his hard work and academic dedication,” stated Lynette Breedlove, Director of The Gatton Academy. “Beyond his academic accomplishments, Jason is an outstanding member of the Gatton community.”

“As the most prestigious STEM competition for high school students, The Gatton Academy is positively thrilled by Jason’s selection,” stated Cheryl Kirby-Stokes, Academic Opportunities Coordinator at The Gatton Academy. “Even with his mentor’s lab shutting down due to COVID-19 restrictions, Jason found a way to pursue and complete his research. As persistent and motivated as he is, there is no doubt in my mind that Jason will be successful at whatever goal he sets for himself.”

The Regeneron Science Talent Search provides students with a national stage to present original research and celebrates the hard work and discoveries of young scientists who are bringing a fresh perspective to significant global challenges.

On January 21, 40 of the 300 scholars will be named Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists. In March, the 40 finalists will compete for more than $1.8 million in awards provided by Regeneron.

Program alumni include recipients of the world’s most coveted science and math honors, including 13 Nobel Prizes, 11 National Medals of Science, six Breakthrough Prizes, 21 MacArthur Foundation Fellowships, and two Fields Medals.