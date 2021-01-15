Advertisement

Global death toll from COVID-19 tops 2 million amid vaccine rollout

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 2 million Friday as vaccines developed at breakneck speed are being rolled out around the world in an all-out campaign to vanquish the threat.

The milestone was reached just over a year after the coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The number of dead, compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the population of Brussels, Mecca, Minsk or Vienna. It is roughly equivalent to the population of the Cleveland metropolitan area or the entire state of Nebraska.

While the count is based on figures supplied by government agencies around the world, the real toll is believed to be significantly higher, in part because of inadequate testing and the many fatalities that were inaccurately attributed to other causes, especially early in the outbreak.

It took eight months to hit 1 million dead. It took less than four months after that to reach the next million.

“Behind this terrible number are names and faces — the smile that will now only be a memory, the seat forever empty at the dinner table, the room that echoes with the silence of a loved one,” said U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres. He said the toll “has been made worse by the absence of a global coordinated effort.”

“Science has succeeded, but solidarity has failed,” he said.

In wealthy countries including the United States, Britain, Israel, Canada and Germany, millions of citizens have already been given some measure of protection with at least one dose of vaccine developed with revolutionary speed and quickly authorized for use.

But elsewhere, immunization drives have barely gotten off the ground. Many experts are predicting another year of loss and hardship in places like Iran, India, Mexico and Brazil, which together account for about a quarter of the world’s deaths.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Oneal Lindsey
Edmonson County High School teacher facing child porn charges
Crews are on the scene of a few Friday morning crashes in Warren County, including in the...
Reports of numerous morning wrecks in Warren County
Joshua and Dawn Lewis
Kentucky State Police charge Logan County husband and wife with child sexual exploitation offenses
Kentucky lottery player hits jackpot at Morgantown gas station
“So one of those people that signed the petition is Jacob Clark. This is a video on Facebook...
We Ask, You Decide: Should Gov. Beshear be impeached?

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
Official: No ‘direct evidence’ of plot to kill at Capitol
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
LIVE: Biden’s virus plan: 100 million shots just the start
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
Feds: Capitol rioters intended to capture, kill
This 2015 photo provided by Shawn Nolan Chief, Capital Habeas Unit Community Federal Defender...
Man convicted in 3 killings to be last executed under Trump
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Anger in states over pace of COVID-19 vaccine allotments