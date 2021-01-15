Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 3,955 new COVID-19 cases; 19 deaths

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Friday afternoon on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

“These case numbers are still far too high, but there is hopeful news today, too. We are on track as we ramp up to meet our goal of administering 90% of all vaccine received within seven days of arrival,” said Gov. Beshear. “In fact, last week we administered more doses of vaccine than we received.”

Gov. Beshear reported 3,955 new cases Friday and 19 deaths.

To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Friday, click here.

Kentucky COVID Facts 1-15-2021
Kentucky COVID Facts 1-15-2021(WBKO)

Gov. Beshear said 325,625 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been received in Kentucky and 190,547 doses have been administered. Of those doses, 31,158 have been administered to long-term care facility residents and staff.

The governor also announced heightened security measures around the Kentucky State Capitol grounds in Frankfort following the Jan. 6 attack by domestic terrorists on the U.S. Capitol.

To learn more, see the full release and this video.

