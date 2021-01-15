Kentucky restaurant workers encouraged to apply for $50 Kroger grocery voucher

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on the restaurant industry, particularly its workers, who have faced reduced hours and lay-offs. A special promotion is going on in Kentucky right now to show them some support.

Gary Fox is president of APRON Inc., a Louisville-based charity that supports independent restaurant workers. Fox said he was approached by Brown-Forman and Republic National Distributing Company, who wanted to do something for restaurant workers in Kentucky to thank them for selling their products.

They decided to give $100,000 in $50 Kroger grocery vouchers to restaurant workers in Kentucky. It was initially going to be a holiday giveaway, but it will now be extended through February. They have also decided to make all restaurant workers eligible, not just those employed by independent restaurants.

Restaurant workers who want to apply should go here and choose the application that best corresponds to your area. Answer all five questions and upload your pay stub from the last six months, or other proof of employment in a restaurant.

If you don’t feel comfortable dining out during the pandemic, Fox said there are other ways to support your favorite eateries, which include ordering carry-out/curbside, tipping generously, outdoor dining and buying gift certificates to use later.

