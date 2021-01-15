Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are prepping roads for possible winter weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The snow and ice response team from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 office is prepping for possible winter weather tonight and in the morning.

Crews from around the district were deployed into anti-icing operations today.

A minor winter weather system is expected to move through the area tonight.

Temperatures will be near freezing or just below freezing overnight.

Little accumulation is expected, but water on the roadways could freeze in certain areas.

Our snow and ice response team will be monitoring the weather throughout the night.

If crews need to be out salting roads they are ready to respond.

Motorists are advised to travel with caution overnight and in the morning. Slick spots could be possible in some areas. Bridges and overpasses will freeze before the roadway does. Those needing to find out the status of the snow and ice operations in their county can go to GoKY.ky.gov.

You can find additional information here http://transportation.ky.gov/

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.