Advertisement

Lady Tops fall to Marshall on the road 81-54

Bellarmine Knights at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 16, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling...
Bellarmine Knights at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 16, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY(Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics | Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics)
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After 10 months away from the WKU women’s basketball team, senior forward Raneem Elgedawy picked up right where she left off with her 28th career double-double in a loss at Marshall. The Alexandria, Egypt native capped off her night with a team-leading 17 points and 10 rebounds.

WKU (2-7, 1-2 C-USA) fell to the Thundering Herd (3-4, 2-3 C-USA) 81-54 on the road on Thursday night. The two teams will face off again on Sunday in Bowling Green. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. in E.A. Diddle Arena.

Elgedawy’s 28th career double-doubles places her in a tie with current assistant Tiffany Porter-Talbert for the seventh most in WKU history. She also had three blocks in the game, notching the 100th rejection in her career. She’s one of 10 Lady Toppers to achieve at least 100 blocks in their career.

Fatou Pouye also secured a double-double in the game with 14 points and 10 rebounds. It was her second of the season. She’s scored in double figures in six straight games and seven of the nine games this season.

Hope Sivori added 10 points along with four assists. It was the freshman’s fourth game in double figures this season.

WKU outrebounded Marshall, 37-35, but the Herd won the battle in the paint 34 points to 30. Marshall had its best shooting night of the season, connecting on 49.2 percent shots from the field.

The Thundering Herd started the game on a hot streak, opening with a 10-0 run. Sivori stopped the run with a layup at the 6:45 mark for WKU’s first points. The two teams went back-and-forth but WKU outscored Marshall 9-4 from the 2:37 mark to go into the second quarter down six.

The second quarter was an even battle, with Marshall taking a 14-13 edge. WKU went into halftime down seven. Pouye scored first in the second half to cut that lead to five. The Herd responded with a 12-0 run and would hold a double digit lead for the rest of the game.

The two teams will have two days off before squaring off again on Sunday in Bowling Green.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks as the Senate...
McConnell releases statement on Senate schedule after House votes to impeach President Trump
“So one of those people that signed the petition is Jacob Clark. This is a video on Facebook...
We Ask, You Decide: Should Gov. Beshear be impeached?
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear signs executive order creating Unemployment One-Time Relief Payment Program
William Oneal Lindsey
Edmonson County High School teacher facing child porn charges
Kentucky lottery player hits jackpot at Morgantown gas station

Latest News

Bowling Green vs Warren East 2021 basketball
Bowling Green dominates in road win over Warren East
Stephen Hamby promoted to Hilltopper Football Offensive Line Coach.
Stephen Hamby promoted to WKU Football offensive line coach
La Tech Bulldogs at WKU Hilltoppers, on January 8, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY
Bassey named C-USA Player of the Week
Maurice Crum promoted to WKU's Defensive Coordinator.
Fifth-Year Coach Maurice Crum Promoted to Defensive Coordinator