Lady Tops fall to Marshall on the road 81-54

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After 10 months away from the WKU women’s basketball team, senior forward Raneem Elgedawy picked up right where she left off with her 28th career double-double in a loss at Marshall. The Alexandria, Egypt native capped off her night with a team-leading 17 points and 10 rebounds.

WKU (2-7, 1-2 C-USA) fell to the Thundering Herd (3-4, 2-3 C-USA) 81-54 on the road on Thursday night. The two teams will face off again on Sunday in Bowling Green. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. in E.A. Diddle Arena.

Elgedawy’s 28th career double-doubles places her in a tie with current assistant Tiffany Porter-Talbert for the seventh most in WKU history. She also had three blocks in the game, notching the 100th rejection in her career. She’s one of 10 Lady Toppers to achieve at least 100 blocks in their career.

Fatou Pouye also secured a double-double in the game with 14 points and 10 rebounds. It was her second of the season. She’s scored in double figures in six straight games and seven of the nine games this season.

Hope Sivori added 10 points along with four assists. It was the freshman’s fourth game in double figures this season.

WKU outrebounded Marshall, 37-35, but the Herd won the battle in the paint 34 points to 30. Marshall had its best shooting night of the season, connecting on 49.2 percent shots from the field.

The Thundering Herd started the game on a hot streak, opening with a 10-0 run. Sivori stopped the run with a layup at the 6:45 mark for WKU’s first points. The two teams went back-and-forth but WKU outscored Marshall 9-4 from the 2:37 mark to go into the second quarter down six.

The second quarter was an even battle, with Marshall taking a 14-13 edge. WKU went into halftime down seven. Pouye scored first in the second half to cut that lead to five. The Herd responded with a 12-0 run and would hold a double digit lead for the rest of the game.

The two teams will have two days off before squaring off again on Sunday in Bowling Green.

