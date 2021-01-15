Advertisement

Lottery players have chance at 2 giant jackpots

Mega millions lottery jackpot climbs to $750 million, the second largest jackpot in Mega...
Mega millions lottery jackpot climbs to $750 million, the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — It could be a profitable weekend for lucky lottery players as two of the largest jackpots in U.S. history will be on the line.

Numbers will be drawn Friday night for the $750 million Mega Millions prize, the fifth-largest jackpot ever. On Saturday, players will have a chance at a $640 million Powerball prize, the eighth-largest jackpot.

It’s been nearly two years since a lottery jackpot has grown so large. No one has won either game’s top prize in months.

The listed jackpot amounts refer to winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 30 years. Winners nearly always choose cash prizes, which for Mega Millions would be an estimated $550.6 million and for Powerball would be $478.7 million.

The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.5 million. For Powerball, it’s one in 292.2 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

