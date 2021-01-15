Advertisement

MLK Jr. Day celebrations going virtual Monday due to pandemic

By Kelly Dean
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Celebrating Martin Luther king Junior this Monday is going to look different this year due to the pandemic.

“It’s different. But we hope that the intent and the feel is still there, that even though it’s in a pandemic, even though we’ve seen a year, and 2020 like we’ve never seen before, that we can come together on this day and celebrate the life and legacy of a man who wanted to see nothing but, but joy and happiness and equality for everybody,” said Ryan Dearbone, President of the Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP.

There’s usually a big march and church service on the day in Bowling Green, followed by a church service. Now, the NAACP Bowling Green chapter will host a virtual celebration that will stream live on their Facebook page at 1:00 p.m.

Reverend John C. Lee, JR. Mount Zion Baptist Church is going to give the keynote address. Gifts of Praise Creative Ministries will also do a dance performance. The whole event is expected to last about 45 minutes.

“2020 puts a lot more emphasis on this MLK, because of the fact that all the events we have seen racial injustice, we saw political divides, has torn at the fabric of who we are as an as a community and as a people. There’s a lot more division than we’ve seen.

Leaders believe this year’s celebration holds a little more weight than before given the events and protests of 2020 calling for racial equality among police brutality.

“We’ve gotten so far away from trying to seek unity and equality that I think, an MLK day like this where we go back and we think about who we really are, are we really that far apart? And I think if we stop and sit down and listen to each other, we’ll find out that we’re not that far apart,” said Dearbone. “So I think MLK Day 2021 is hopefully an encompassing and a release of all we saw in 2020.”

