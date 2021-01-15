MLK service project ‘Warming Our Veterans’ seeks donations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP is asking people to donate items for its ‘Warming Our Veterans’ MLK service project.

The organization is collecting winter clothing items for veterans which will be donated to the Kentucky Veterans Alliance Center.

Items include gently used coats, jackets, sweaters, gloves, hats, socks and scarves that can be dropped off at State Street Baptist Church Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

You can also call (931) 302-8257 for alternate pick up or drop-off options.

Help us show our veterans we care by donating items to help keep them warm this winter! Posted by Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP on Thursday, January 14, 2021

