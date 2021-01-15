Ohio County Sheriff’s Office respond to single vehicle collision near Green River

HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle collision at the bridge over the Green River, westbound on the Western Kentucky Parkway.

According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s office, they found a white Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Robert T. Nantz of Muhlenberg County.

The Tahoe had run off the road into the median, hit a concrete bridge abutment, traveled down an embankment, and came to rest on its side.

Nantz was listed as a missing person in Muhlenberg County.

He was flown to the University of Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville for treatment of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

