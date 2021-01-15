Advertisement

Pike County man facing child porn charges

KSP charge Pike County man with child sexual exploitation offenses
KSP charge Pike County man with child sexual exploitation offenses(AP)
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Kentucky State Police arrested 18-year-old Zachary Luke Conn on charges related to sexual abuse material.

Conn was arrested as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation.

According to Kentucky State Police, the investigation began after the suspect uploaded images of child sexual exploitation online.

Conn is currently charged with twenty counts of possessing or viewing a matter of portraying a minor in a sexual performance, which is also a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

A mugshot is currently unavailable.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks as the Senate...
McConnell releases statement on Senate schedule after House votes to impeach President Trump
“So one of those people that signed the petition is Jacob Clark. This is a video on Facebook...
We Ask, You Decide: Should Gov. Beshear be impeached?
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear signs executive order creating Unemployment One-Time Relief Payment Program
William Oneal Lindsey
Edmonson County High School teacher facing child porn charges
Kentucky lottery player hits jackpot at Morgantown gas station

Latest News

William Oneal Lindsey
Edmonson County Schools Superintendent reacts to arrest of former school teacher
Former Edmonson County HS teacher facing child porn charges
Former Edmonson County HS teacher facing child porn charges
Muhlenberg co Missing person
Muhlenberg co Missing person
showers to last this weekend
Snow showers to blanket the area this weekend