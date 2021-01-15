Pike County man facing child porn charges

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Kentucky State Police arrested 18-year-old Zachary Luke Conn on charges related to sexual abuse material.

Conn was arrested as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation.

According to Kentucky State Police, the investigation began after the suspect uploaded images of child sexual exploitation online.

Conn is currently charged with twenty counts of possessing or viewing a matter of portraying a minor in a sexual performance, which is also a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

A mugshot is currently unavailable.

