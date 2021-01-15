Advertisement

Reports of numerous morning wrecks in Warren County

By Laura Rogers
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Law enforcement and EMS are on the scene of car accidents this morning across Warren County. Crews are working wrecks at 6996 Scottsville Road, a crash at I-165 and Scottsville Road, 1830 Richpond Rockfield Road and 4144 Smiths Grove-Scottsville Road.

These crashes have lead to three overturned vehicles.

The accidents appear to be due to slick road conditions. The Warren County Sheriff’s Department is urging you to drive with caution.

