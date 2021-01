WARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - A reminder this morning that the roundabout at Smallhouse and Elrod Road will be temporarily closed from today until Saturday at 4pm.

During this time, people are encouraged to use Cave Mill Road, Three Springs Road, and Nashville Road.

The Warren County government issuing this tweet:

Reminder - the newly constructed roundabout at the intersection of Smallhouse Road & Elrod Road will be closed today from 6 AM until tomorrow at 4 PM. During this time, motorists should use Cave Mill Road, Three Springs Road, and Nashville Road. pic.twitter.com/DpBrT9XQPH — Warren County KY Gov (@WarrenCountyGov) January 15, 2021

