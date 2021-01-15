Snow showers to blanket the area this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today we are dry, but tonight there may be some showers as a cold front moves through the area. Showers in the area are likely to be scattered and brief, however a clearing is expected overnight into Friday morning where lows are expected to be around 37. This weekend looks to be a busy weather-wise.

Friday, scattered showers are likely to arrive during the afternoon, but towards the evening, temperatures will drop allowing the possibility of snow in the area. Snow accumulation could be up to one inch in some grassy areas. Heavier bands of snow also look possible where it could reduce visibility, and could dump additional amounts of snow. Expect highs on Friday to be around the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Saturday temperatures rise to above freezing with scattered showers possibly, but Saturday evening to Sunday looks like another wave of snow showers will graze the area. Saturday, highs are to reach around the upper 30s while lows will drop to around 30. Sunday, early snow showers are possible but temperatures should be around 40 for a high and upper 20s for a low. Late Sunday into Monday, we dry out giving way to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s for a high, and upper 30s for a low. Tuesday through Wednesday another system looks to move into the area. While the track is not certain, models looks to bring the possibility of a rain/snow mix to the area by Wednesday. Tuesdays high looks to be around the upper 40s while lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures look to approach 50 degrees, while Wednesday evening lows will be around 40.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 46, Low 29, winds W-14

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, chance of light snow showers. High 38, Low 27, winds W-11

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, chance of snow showers. High 40, Low 27, winds W-10

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 57

Today’s Low: 33

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Record High: 72 (1907)

Record Low: -2 (1917)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.48″ (-1.13″)

Yearly Precip: 0.48″ (-1.13″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:51 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 68)

