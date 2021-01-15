Advertisement

Third suspect turns himself in for Christian County missing person case

Marquell Sims turned himself on January 13th in connection to missing person case in Christian...
Marquell Sims turned himself on January 13th in connection to missing person case in Christian County
By Marisa Williams
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHRISTIAN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have provided an update to a missing person case where two men were initially arrested.

Justin Tyler Sawyer was reported missing on December 17th and recently two men, Dawuan Davis and Gene “Doug” Henry were recently arrested in connection.

A warrant was also put out for the arrest of Marquell Sims of Oak Grove, KY.

Sims later turned himself in on January 13th.

Sims was arrested and is lodged in the Christian County Detention Center.

Sims is currently charged with Robbery 1st degree, Assault 1st degree, and kidnapping with serious injury.

If anyone has information about the investigation, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313.

