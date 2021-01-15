Advertisement

Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration

By JILL COLVIN and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will leave Washington next Wednesday morning, just before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, to begin his post-presidential life in Florida.

He will be sent off with a departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, according to a person familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity because Trump’s plans have not been formally announced. Officials are considering an elaborate event that would have the feel of a state visit, with a red carpet, color guard, military band and 21-gun salute all being discussed.

Trump had already announced that he would not be attending Biden’s inauguration — an historical break with tradition — after spending months making baseless allegations of voter fraud in an attempt to delegitimize Biden’s presidency. Vice President Mike Pence will attend in his place.

Trump will leave Washington two weeks after he incited a violent insurrection, with his supporters storming the Capitol building in an attempt to halt the peaceful transition of power.

Trump is expected to remain in Florida with a small group of aides as he mulls his future.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Oneal Lindsey
Edmonson County High School teacher facing child porn charges
Crews are on the scene of a few Friday morning crashes in Warren County, including in the...
Reports of numerous morning wrecks in Warren County
Joshua and Dawn Lewis
Kentucky State Police charge Logan County husband and wife with child sexual exploitation offenses
Kentucky lottery player hits jackpot at Morgantown gas station
“So one of those people that signed the petition is Jacob Clark. This is a video on Facebook...
We Ask, You Decide: Should Gov. Beshear be impeached?

Latest News

House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
The Latest: Complaint: Ohio rioter threatened YouTube viewer
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
Official: No ‘direct evidence’ of plot to kill at Capitol
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
LIVE: Biden’s virus plan: 100 million shots just the start
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
Feds: Capitol rioters intended to capture, kill
This 2015 photo provided by Shawn Nolan Chief, Capital Habeas Unit Community Federal Defender...
Man convicted in 3 killings to be last executed under Trump