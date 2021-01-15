WKU says safety precautions are key to campus health

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Students are making the move back to campus. Western Kentucky University will resume classes on Tuesday, January 19, once again fighting to keep campus safe from COVID-19.

“We are hopeful that by the end of the semester, things will have improved, the vaccine will be more prevalent and that we can relax some of those restrictions and then we are looking forward to the fall of 2021 when things will have much more of a sense of normalcy,” explains WKU’s Media Relations Director, Bob Skipper.

As far as when and how the vaccine will be distributed, that’s still a work in progress. However, Skipper says when they know, you’ll know.

“We’ve been in contact with all of our partners in this and have been assured that as soon as they know something then we’ll know and then we’ll communicate that to the campus community.”

In the meantime, Skipper recommends all students follow the same routine as last semester: wash your hands, wear your mask and get a test if you’re feeling sick.

“It’s key. We proved through the fall semester that it was actually safer to be on campus than off-campus,” Skipper says.

According to Skipper, there were no cases of covid being transferred through a classroom setting last semester, and he says the numbers were higher when students were away from campus. This semester, the university’s hoping to find the same success

“It’s going to be hard. People are tired of doing this. But it’s going to be very important they continue that vigilance through the spring semester so that we can continue to be a safe place for our community.”

For any covid-related questions, you can visit WKU’s site Healthy on the Hill or call the WKU Covid Hotline at 270-745-2019.

