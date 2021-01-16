Advertisement

Anderson leads WKU to 81-73 win over Marshall

By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a great night to be Junior guard Josh Anderson as he and the WKU Hilltoppers got back to their winning ways with an 81-73 victory over Marshall.

Josh had his best game of the season as he led the Tops with 22 points and 4 steals. Not to be outdone center Charles Bassey finished with a 21 point, 19 rebound, 5 block double-double as he looks to win his fifth conference player of the week award.

Hollingsworth finished with eight points and four assists, while freshman guard Dayvion McKnight added eight points and six rebounds.

WKU outrebounded the Herd 46-29 and scored 17 second-chance points.

Williams paced Marshall with 19 points, including five made 3-pointers.

Coach Stansbury and the Hilltoppers improve to 10-4 on the year and 3-2 in Conference USA.

The Hilltoppers continue the series with Marshall on the road at 1 p.m. CT Sunday in Huntington, W.VA.

