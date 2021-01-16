Barren River District Health Department confirms 22,173 cases of COVID-19 in the district

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 22,173 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 18,747 of which have recovered.

Our district has 231 deaths reported from COVID-19.

We have been authorized by the Kentucky Department of health to move forward into Phase 1b of vaccination, which includes first responders, any of at least 70 years of age, and K-12 school personnel. The Barren River District Health Department will be vaccinating individuals 70 years of age and older on Thursday at each of its eight local health departments.

We hope to vaccinate more than 70+ individuals next week pending the availability of the vaccine. If you are 70 years of age or older, reside in Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Simpson, or Warren Counties, and would like to schedule an appointment with the Barren River District Health Department for this Thursday’s clinic, please call your local health department phone number and press 1.

If you are 70 years of age or older, reside in Hart or Metcalfe Counties, and would like to schedule an appointment with the Barren River District Health Department for this Thursday’s clinic, please call 270-781-8039, press 4, then press 1.

This Thursday, we will be vaccinating over 70 individuals. We hope to vaccinate more than 70+ individuals next week pending the availability of the vaccine. Norton Call Center has been set up for the public that has questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The call center is open 24 hours a day/7 days a week and can be reached at 1-800-722-5725. In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state, and Governor Andy Beshear. Practicing social distancing is the most important method for staying healthy.

We urge Barren River residents to stay at home and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications. When possible, choose online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup services to obtain these items.

