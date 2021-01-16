Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear reports new COVID-19 cases Saturday, positivity rate decreases

(Office of Governor Beshear)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear reported new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

The governor announced 3,096 new cases and 32 new deaths.

The death toll is now 3,093 and 324,325 Kentuckians have contracted the virus since the pandemic began.

The governor reported a lower positivity rate of 11.74%.

At least 3,751,889 Kentuckians have been tested, along with 40,541 people who have recovered.

The statewide total increased to 324,325.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday, January 16, 2021

