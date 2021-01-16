Advertisement

How is South Central Kentucky preparing for inclement weather?

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO has been preparing you for the possibility of inclement weather. Transportation and county officials say they are doing the same.

“We started having conversations Wednesday for the possible inclement weather Friday evening,” said Barren County Judge Executive, Michael Hale.

“This afternoon, we are continuing with anti-icing operations on our highly traveled routes,” said Wes Watt with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3.

Our WBKO meteorologist’s say uses extra caution if you’re traveling this weekend.

“What we do expect is there’s going to be some areas where there’s wet pavement and at some point overnight, it can freeze and create some slick spots,” says Watt. “We’ll respond to those areas if need be to go out and salt. The anti-icing is a great product and will certainly help us in that effort.”

“We’ve been preparing for about 48 hours now. And we love being in front of a ball not behind it. And, you know, it’s easier on our staff. We’re ready to go,” says Hale.

“We do advise motorists to be aware that there could be some slick spots out overnight and in the morning, if they’re out early before the temperature gets above freezing, particularly bridges and overpasses are where people need to be aware of because they will freeze before the rest of the roadways,” says Watt.

WBKO will be on stand by, keeping you in the know on-air, online, and on the go--as we track this system as it makes its way to south-central Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene of a few Friday morning crashes in Warren County, including in the...
Reports of numerous morning wrecks in Warren County
William Oneal Lindsey
Edmonson County High School teacher facing child porn charges
Joshua and Dawn Lewis
Kentucky State Police charge Logan County husband and wife with child sexual exploitation offenses
The Taylor-Grafton Health Department staff prepared five syringes with the vaccine.
Doctors explain who should not get COVID-19 vaccine
Kentucky lottery player hits jackpot at Morgantown gas station

Latest News

Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine update
Kentucky Covid-19 Vaccine Updates
Snow impacting the South Central Kentucky area
Roadways to be slick tonight into tomorrow
Dr. Randy Hansbrough and wife participate in COVID-19 vaccine trial.
25% chance: Local doctor, wife receive actual COVID vaccine during trial opposed to placebo
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 3,955 new COVID-19 cases; 19 deaths