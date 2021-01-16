How is South Central Kentucky preparing for inclement weather?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO has been preparing you for the possibility of inclement weather. Transportation and county officials say they are doing the same.

“We started having conversations Wednesday for the possible inclement weather Friday evening,” said Barren County Judge Executive, Michael Hale.

“This afternoon, we are continuing with anti-icing operations on our highly traveled routes,” said Wes Watt with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3.

Our WBKO meteorologist’s say uses extra caution if you’re traveling this weekend.

“What we do expect is there’s going to be some areas where there’s wet pavement and at some point overnight, it can freeze and create some slick spots,” says Watt. “We’ll respond to those areas if need be to go out and salt. The anti-icing is a great product and will certainly help us in that effort.”

“We’ve been preparing for about 48 hours now. And we love being in front of a ball not behind it. And, you know, it’s easier on our staff. We’re ready to go,” says Hale.

“We do advise motorists to be aware that there could be some slick spots out overnight and in the morning, if they’re out early before the temperature gets above freezing, particularly bridges and overpasses are where people need to be aware of because they will freeze before the rest of the roadways,” says Watt.

