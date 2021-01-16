Advertisement

Kentucky Covid-19 Vaccine Updates

Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine update
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine update(AP)
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 15, 2021) – Each week, a summary of the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination distribution will be made available. The summary will include the number of vaccines received; how many vaccines were administered; a view of the phase-transition progress; vaccine allocation forecasts, and more.

Weekly Report (one-pager) (Updated Jan. 15, 2021)

Weekly Report (PowerPoint slides) (Updated Jan. 15, 2021)

Frequently Asked Questions

Questions? Call Kentucky’s COVID-19 hotline: (800) 722-5725

Resources, FAQs, links to information, or ask a question: kycovid19.ky.gov

