Advertisement

Kentucky State Capitol, surrounding grounds off limits this weekend

KY State Capitol surrounding grounds off limit this weekend (AP)
KY State Capitol surrounding grounds off limit this weekend (AP)(AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky State Capitol and its surrounding grounds will be off-limits to people this weekend, ahead of next week’s Presidential Inauguration.

Gov. Andy Beshear and state police say nobody has filed any permits to protest or have a gathering this weekend, but because of threats to all state capitols, the Capitol Building and the entire area surrounding it will be off-limits to everyone on Sunday.

Friday afternoon, we saw signs of changes. Iron tables and chairs were moved off the portico and wooden barricades were removed. Those barricades were ironically placed there during protests last spring from people upset over the business closings.

The governor released this message about the closing Sunday:

“To further ensure the safety of everyone both on or around the grounds, and in the neighborhoods, surrounding the capital we will be closing the capitol grounds entirely on Sunday.”

Beshear says he has the commitment and participation of Kentucky State Police and the National Guard to ensure the safety of everyone.

Earlier today, Governor Beshear was on CNN expressing concerns that the protest at the Kentucky State Capitol last weekend could escalate to what happened in Washington, noting that some of the protesters had zip ties that were also found on some of those in D.C.

The FBI Louisville Field Office released this statement on the protests:

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene of a few Friday morning crashes in Warren County, including in the...
Reports of numerous morning wrecks in Warren County
William Oneal Lindsey
Edmonson County High School teacher facing child porn charges
Joshua and Dawn Lewis
Kentucky State Police charge Logan County husband and wife with child sexual exploitation offenses
The Taylor-Grafton Health Department staff prepared five syringes with the vaccine.
Doctors explain who should not get COVID-19 vaccine
Kentucky lottery player hits jackpot at Morgantown gas station

Latest News

Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine update
Kentucky Covid-19 Vaccine Updates
Snow impacting the South Central Kentucky area
Roadways to be slick tonight into tomorrow
Our WBKO meteorologist’s say use extra caution if you’re traveling this weekend.
How is South Central Kentucky preparing for inclement weather?
Dr. Randy Hansbrough and wife participate in COVID-19 vaccine trial.
25% chance: Local doctor, wife receive actual COVID vaccine during trial opposed to placebo