Roadways to be slick tonight into tomorrow

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight we are looking at some scattered snow showers that extends from a low pressure system south of Chicago, and that system looks to dump at least of inch of snow in the general area. There is a possibility of heavier bands dumping up to an additional inch of snow. Temperatures tonight are forecasted to be as low as 29, while Saturday we climb in the upper 30s. Saturday the snow showers end giving way to flurries that will last until Sunday morning.

Saturday lows are likely to remain in the 30s, while Sunday temperatures will warm up to the lower 40s. Conditions improve for MLK day, however it is still chilly at the lower 40s for a high, and low 30s for a low. Tuesday we warm up as high as almost 50, but we struggle in the low 30s for Tuesday evening. Wednesday, another system looks to move into the area bringing a chance of rain for Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will be around 50 for Wednesday into Thursday, but cooler air makes its return Friday with highs up to the lower 40s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, chance of light snow showers. High 38, Low 27, winds W-11

SUNDAY:Mostly Cloudy, chance of snow showers. High 40, Low 27, winds W-10

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 41, Low 30. winds SW-7

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 49

Today’s Low: 35

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Record High: 72 (2020)

Record Low: -3 (1893)

Today’s Precip: 0.01″

Monthly Precip: 0.54″ (-1.18″)

Yearly Precip: 0.54″ (-1.18″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:53 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 68)

