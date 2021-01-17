Eleventh Street Baptist church inducts deacon into '100 Club.'

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Bowling Green Church is celebrating its deacon’s 100th birthday.

The congregation of Eleventh Street Baptist Church held a celebration for deacon Harold Vontress. The church inducted him into its “100 Club.” Vontress will actually be the first member of this new club.

Deacon Harold Vontress 100th Birthday Club Induction! Posted by Eleventh Street Baptist Church on Sunday, January 17, 2021

The church’s pastor, Carl Whitfield, said the church hopes to see many more members inducted into the club. At the ceremony, the pastor mentioned the church had been planning this celebration since Vontress turned 95.

Pastor Whitfield talked about the impact Deacon Vontress had on the congregation. ”And so in honor of that, we are here today to unveil to you the 100th club,” the pastor said before unveiling a plaque with Vontress’s name and legacy.

In addition to the induction, the church held a drive-by birthday celebration for Harold Vontress. You can find the video below:

Drive-By Celebration and Proclamation Ceremony for Deacon Harold Vontress 100th Birthday!!!!! Posted by Eleventh Street Baptist Church on Sunday, January 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.