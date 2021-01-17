FBI arrests Louisville man for role in US Capitol protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Lousiville man seen on video inside the nationals capitol on January 6 has been arrested.

Lousiville’s FBI arrested Damon Michael Beckley in Hart County Saturday.

He’s been charged with Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

The FBI says he’s being held in federal custody and will make his first court appearance Jan 19.

Beckely was also seen at a protest at Senator Mitch McConnell’s house before the insurrection.

