Flurries likely into Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many areas got snow last night and the while the forecast doesn’t have the snow totals we received yesterday, we are monitoring the possibility of flurries overnight tonight into Sunday. Tonight, temperatures will hover around 32 degrees while tomorrows high will reach up to the 40s.

Monday looks to start dry with temps around the low 40s and lows around 30. Tuesday looks to warm up slightly to the upper 40s for a high while lows still remain in the 30s. Wednesday, another system looks to make its way to the area with a 20 percent chance of evening showers. Highs for Wednesday will once again reach into the upper 40s. Thursday appears to be damp with showers possible throughout the day, but highs slightly warm up to the 50s. Friday morning could feature some left over showers, but we should dry out to start the weekend. Fridays highs will also be cooler at around 40 degrees, while lows are in the mid 20s. Saturday we could see mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, chance of snow showers. High 40, Low 27, winds W-10

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 41, Low 30. winds SW-7

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, chance of showers. High 47, Low 30, winds SW-8

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 40

Today’s Low: 33

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Record High: 73 (1928)

Record Low: -9 (1982)

Today’s Precip: 0.04″

Monthly Precip: 0.59″ (-1.24″)

Yearly Precip: 0.59″ (-1.24″)

Today’s Snowfall: 1.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.00″

Today’s Sunset: 4:54 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 68)

