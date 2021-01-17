Advertisement

GOLDEN ALERT: Missing Barren County man with dementia

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Office say they received a report of a missing man suffering from Dementia.

Francis D. Tuttle was last seen in the area of Nobob Road in the driveway of a family member’s residence. He left the family members’ driveway and headed toward Burkesville Road. He was operating a Gray 2008 Nissan 350Z passenger car. License Plate # KY 851-RBN. Mr. Tuttle has not been seen or heard from since.

Tuttle is approximately 5′1 and 145 lbs. Tuttle is thin, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information of Mr. Tuttle’s whereabouts or see’s a vehicle or a person meeting this description is asked to contact the Barren County Sheriff’s Office at 270-651-5151, or your local Law Enforcement Agency.

