Advertisement

Phil Spector, famed music producer and convicted murderer, dead at 81

FILE - In this May 29, 2009 file photo, music producer Phil Spector sits in a courtroom for his...
FILE - In this May 29, 2009 file photo, music producer Phil Spector sits in a courtroom for his sentencing in Los Angeles. Spector was sentenced to 19 years to life in prison for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phil Spector, the eccentric and revolutionary music producer who transformed rock music with his “Wall of Sound” method and who later was convicted of murder, has died. He was 81.

California state prison officials said he died Saturday of natural causes at a hospital.

Spector was convicted of murdering actress Lana Clarkson in 2003 at his castle-like mansion on the edge of Los Angeles. After a trial in 2009, he was sentenced to 19 years to life.

Clarkson, star of “Barbarian Queen” and other B-movies, was found shot to death in the foyer of Spector’s mansion in the hills overlooking Alhambra, a modest suburban town on the edge of Los Angeles.

Until the actress’ death, which Spector maintained was an “accidental suicide,” few residents even knew the mansion belonged to the reclusive producer, who spent his remaining years in a prison hospital east of Stockton.

Decades before, Spector had been hailed as a visionary for channeling Wagnerian ambition into the three-minute song, creating the “Wall of Sound” that merged spirited vocal harmonies with lavish orchestral arrangements to produce such pop monuments as “Da Doo Ron Ron,” “Be My Baby” and “He’s a Rebel.”

He was the rare self-conscious artist in rock’s early years and cultivated an image of mystery and power with his dark shades and impassive expression.

Tom Wolfe declared him the “first tycoon of teen.” Bruce Springsteen and Brian Wilson openly replicated his grandiose recording techniques and wide-eyed romanticism, and John Lennon called him “the greatest record producer ever.”

The secret to his sound: an overdubbed onslaught of instruments, vocals and sound effects that changed the way pop records were recorded. He called the result, “Little symphonies for the kids.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear reports new COVID-19 cases Saturday, positivity rate decreases
Tuttle is approximately 5′1 and 145 lbs. Tuttle is thin, and has gray hair and blue eyes.
GOLDEN ALERT: Missing Barren County man with dementia
This was Beckley during the protest at senator Mitch McConnell's home. (Source: WAVE)
FBI arrests Louisville man for role in US Capitol protests
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine update
Kentucky Covid-19 Vaccine Updates
Dr. Randy Hansbrough and wife participate in COVID-19 vaccine trial.
25% chance: Local doctor, wife receive actual COVID vaccine during trial opposed to placebo

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
In inaugural address, Biden will appeal to national unity
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce...
Statehouses, US capital brace for potentially violent week
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
The name and gender of the person killed wasn’t immediately released.
Phoenix police: 1 person dead, 9 injured in separate shootings