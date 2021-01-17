Advertisement

Phoenix police: 1 person dead, 9 injured in separate shootings

The name and gender of the person killed wasn’t immediately released.
The name and gender of the person killed wasn’t immediately released.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — One person is dead and six others injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday outside a Phoenix nightclub, police said.

Officers responded to the scene about 5 a.m. and said one person was declared dead at the scene and six other victims were located and transported to hospitals by Phoenix Fire Department crews.

The name and gender of the person killed wasn’t immediately released.

Two hours earlier, police said at least three men were shot and wounded at a Phoenix strip mall. All three were transported to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Police said preliminary information indicates the men were in a fight and exchanged gunfire.

They said it’s unclear if the two shooting incidents were related, but the scenes were nearly 14 miles apart.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear reports new COVID-19 cases Saturday, positivity rate decreases
Tuttle is approximately 5′1 and 145 lbs. Tuttle is thin, and has gray hair and blue eyes.
GOLDEN ALERT: Missing Barren County man with dementia
This was Beckley during the protest at senator Mitch McConnell's home. (Source: WAVE)
FBI arrests Louisville man for role in US Capitol protests
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine update
Kentucky Covid-19 Vaccine Updates
Dr. Randy Hansbrough and wife participate in COVID-19 vaccine trial.
25% chance: Local doctor, wife receive actual COVID vaccine during trial opposed to placebo

Latest News

FILE - In this May 29, 2009 file photo, music producer Phil Spector sits in a courtroom for his...
Phil Spector, famed music producer and convicted murderer, dead at 81
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
In inaugural address, Biden will appeal to national unity
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce...
Statehouses, US capital brace for potentially violent week
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens