Advertisement

Warren County Public Schools commemorate life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By Ashton Jones
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public Schools honored the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a commemorative event.

Every year, the school’s Equity Council hosts a student-led MLK event. The school reports, with so many local events canceled due to covid, they felt it was important to honor Dr. King safely.

The virtual celebration consisted of student performances and key note speaker Nikita Stewart, a journalist at the New York Times. Stewart spoke about her own fight for social justice when she attended high school.

“For our pep rally, I painted my legs with ‘Black Power’ on one leg and ‘Malcolm X’ on the other. The principal was outraged and tried to send me home, but I had all those teachers and staff members behind me. Not only did I get to wear my jeans at the pep rally, I pumped my fist,” Stewart recants.

You can view the commemorative event on YouTube below:

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene of a few Friday morning crashes in Warren County, including in the...
Reports of numerous morning wrecks in Warren County
Dr. Randy Hansbrough and wife participate in COVID-19 vaccine trial.
25% chance: Local doctor, wife receive actual COVID vaccine during trial opposed to placebo
The Taylor-Grafton Health Department staff prepared five syringes with the vaccine.
Doctors explain who should not get COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Andy Beshear reports new COVID-19 cases Saturday, positivity rate decreases
William Oneal Lindsey
Edmonson County Schools Superintendent reacts to arrest of former school teacher

Latest News

A dry start, but overall a wet week
Flurries likely into Sunday
Tuttle is approximately 5′1 and 145 lbs. Tuttle is thin, and has gray hair and blue eyes.
GOLDEN ALERT: Missing Barren County man with dementia
Allen County churches gather to pray over healthcare workers
Allen County churches gather to pray over healthcare workers
Warren County Public Schools commemorate life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Warren County Public Schools commemorate life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“PREP” program aims to fill shortage of teachers in special education
“PREP” program aims to fill shortage of teachers in special education