Warren County Public Schools commemorate life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public Schools honored the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a commemorative event.

Every year, the school’s Equity Council hosts a student-led MLK event. The school reports, with so many local events canceled due to covid, they felt it was important to honor Dr. King safely.

The virtual celebration consisted of student performances and key note speaker Nikita Stewart, a journalist at the New York Times. Stewart spoke about her own fight for social justice when she attended high school.

“For our pep rally, I painted my legs with ‘Black Power’ on one leg and ‘Malcolm X’ on the other. The principal was outraged and tried to send me home, but I had all those teachers and staff members behind me. Not only did I get to wear my jeans at the pep rally, I pumped my fist,” Stewart recants.

You can view the commemorative event on YouTube below:

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.