A Few Sprinkles Overnight

By Matthew Stephens
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a primarily mild January day, we are tracking a fast moving clipper system forecasted to ride along the Ohio River late tonight potentially bringing some light moisture to the region. Areas along and north of the Kentucky Parkways could see a rain/snow mix initially around midnight tonight, but warm air will eventually move in from the south overnight, changing the precipitation to all rain for most of south-central Kentucky. Areas from the Louisville metro and north could see some light accumulations from the snow expected there.

Look for a few lingering sprinkles or light rain before sunrise Tuesday, otherwise, things will remain dry with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer with a slight southerly wind mixed with the west winds throughout the day. Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with regards to cloud cover, however the winds will be slightly northerly with the west winds, so highs will only be around 45 degrees.

Thursday will be much warmer as a warm front passes through the region. We do have isolated rain showers possible for most of the day, however the moisture appears to be light as skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the warm day. Friday will be similar to Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s under partly cloudy skies, but Saturday will have plentiful sunshine. Saturday will feel a little chilly though as winds will be out of the northeast and light. Warmer temperatures return Sunday, with a slight chance for rain

