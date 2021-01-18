Advertisement

Bassey named Lute Olson National Player of the Week, C-USA Player of the Week

WKU's Charles Bassey blocks a shot in the Hilltoppers win over Marshall.
WKU's Charles Bassey blocks a shot in the Hilltoppers win over Marshall.(Adam Gue/Marshall Athletics)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky Men’s Basketball center Charles Bassey has been named the Lute Olson National Player of the Week by College Insider.

The big man has also been named the Conference USA Player of the Week for the second consecutive week, the league announced Monday.

The junior helped lead WKU to a sweep over rival Marshall, averaging 22.5 points, 14 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game. Bassey shot 50 percent from the field as well as 37 percent from the three-point line over the two-game stretch.

In WKU’s home game against the Thundering Herd, Bassey put together his ninth double-double of the season with 21 points and a career-high 19 rebounds. He also tallied five blocked shots, four of them coming in the first half. Bassey reached the double-double marker in the first half with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

On the road against Marshall, Bassey was just as ready to play as he was at home. The All-American candidate recorded 24 points and nine rebounds, just shy of yet another double-double. Bassey 9 of 15 from the field, including 2 of 4 from behind the arc.

As of Monday, Bassey led the nation in total rebounds, blocks, and dunks, as well as ranking second in double-doubles, third in rebounds per game, and fourth in blocks per game.

This is the fifth C-USA Player of the Week honor for Bassey. The award has been given out 10 times through eight weeks of play and WKU has won six times.

WKU has now taken home a national player of the week honor in back-to-back seasons. Last year, Taveion Hollingsworth was named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week by the USBWA after scoring 43 points against Louisiana Tech.

Next for WKU is a two-game road swing against Middle Tennessee. The Hilltoppers will meet the Blue Raiders at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday before a 1 p.m. CT Sunday rematch.

