BG reverend reflects on first encounter with extent of segregation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Reverend Carl Whitfield is the pastor for a local church, Eleventh Street Baptist, and the product of the city of Bowling Green.

He reflects on the changes he’s seen in his decades, saying, “we’ve come a long way and yet we still have such a long way to go.”

Growing up in Bowling Green, it was very much still segregated.

“The bus station--you could only use certain water fountains and use certain restrooms. I went to a segregated school. We didn’t have it to the extent that I felt like I got to see for myself,” Whitfield recalls.

In 1963, Whitfield was a freshman at Western Kentucky University and a part of the school’s marching band. The band was invited to the Tangerine Bowl in Orlando, Florida. It was his first time really being away from home.

Carl Whitfield poses for his graduation photo. (none)

“And the first time I was able to experience segregation in a way that I had never seen before... The whole time that we were gone, it was just eye-opening to see for yourself what you’ve been hearing about, what you’ve been reading about.”

On the way, the group stopped at a restaurant in Alabama where they refused to serve Whitfield and the other Black members of the band. They were told to go outside.

“I looked and I saw that they brought all the meals and set them on the table and once everybody had gotten served, our band director Dr. Knob raised the band up from their positions and walked out,” Whitfield says with a slight grin on his face.

The moment of solidarity stuck with the reverend.

“We do have a voice and if we just band together and if we will use that voice and use that platform, we can make changes in this country.”

