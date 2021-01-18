Advertisement

BGPD makes arrest in murder of Tayveon Bibb

Dederic Anderson was charged with the murder of Tayveon Bibb.
Dederic Anderson was charged with the murder of Tayveon Bibb.(WCRJ)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police announced an arrest Monday afternoon in connection with the murder of Tayveon Bibb.

According to the release, 29-year-old Dederic J. Anderson was arrested for Bibb’s murder.

In the early morning hours of January 10, officers say while they were conducting a foot patrol in the parking lot behind the businesses in the 300 block of East Main Avenue, they heard gunshots coming from the front of the businesses. As officers ran to the front of the businesses, they saw 23-year-old Tayveon Bibb on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, with a group of bystanders around him. Bibb was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anderson, the suspect, was taken into custody from a home on Pascoe Boulevard without incident. He is charged with murder and is in the Warren County Regional Jail.

